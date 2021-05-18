Revealed: Who are the favourites to succeed Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace?
Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson will be leaving his role as manager at the end of the season after almost four years in charge at Selhurst Park.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:18 pm
Naturally, when an announcement like this is made, attention turns to who will become the next man in charge.
With the help of Paddy Power, who have revealed the latest odds for all those they believe will be in contention for the role, we've compiled a gallery of the market's front-runners.
Scroll through our list below to view the names at the head of the betting.
Page 1 of 3