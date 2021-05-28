Revealed: The Premier League's biggest overachievers and underachievers! Where do Burnley, Newcastle United and Aston Villa rank?

However, we've not yet been able to measure which sides have exceeded expectations this term, which sides finished bang on target and which teams failed to deliver. Until now!

Bettingexpert.com's supercomputer has determined the Premier League's biggest over and underachievers by comparing each team's pre-season odds to their finishing position.

Despite a number of shocks, Aston Villa are this season's biggest upset - finishing seven places above their expectations.

Other teams to exceed expectations this season include West Ham, who secured Europa League football for next year, finishing five places above expected in 6th and Newcastle, who finished five places above their pre-season prediction in 12th.

Sheffield United are the league’s biggest underachiever in 20th place, despite being estimated to finish in 14th place.

Champions Man City met their pre-season expectations to clinch the title, while Manchester United and Liverpool reversed positions in second and third.

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Despite West Ham and Leicester both unexpectedly achieving European football for next season, it’s Aston Villa that have really gone above and beyond to exceed expectations.

“Sheffield United were unfortunately at the other end of the spectrum though, who according to our research, finished sixth spots below their expected 14th in last place.”

