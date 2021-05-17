Revealed: How much returning Burnley fans will have to pay compared to their Premier League rivals

It’s been a long, long wait for Clarets fans, who have been kept away from their beloved ground as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the government easing restrictions across the country as of Monday, all 20 Premier League clubs will get an opportunity to host a match with a limited number of supporters in the crowd, with every side in the division still facing two matches left to play this season – one home and one away.

But for the lucky few who are able to secure themselves a spot in the stadium, how much will a ticket set them back?

There are a wide variety of prices on offer across the top flight, with some fans being given a much better deal than others.

Click and scroll through the pages below to see how Burnley measure up compared to their rivals...

1. Arsenal Adult - £25.70 - £35.50 Junior - £9.90 - £13.75 Senior - £11.15 - £15

2. Aston Villa Adult - £27 - £50

3. Brighton Adult - £28.68 - £45.00+ Senior - £19.47 - £35.00+ Under 21 - £19.47 - £35.00+ Under 18 - £7.63 - £25.00+ Under 10 - £4.73 +

4. Burnley Free entry for all attending fans.