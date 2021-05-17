Fans react during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in December. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

Revealed: How much returning Burnley fans will have to pay compared to their Premier League rivals

Burnley will finally welcome supporters back to Turf Moor when they face Liverpool on Wednesday.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 17th May 2021, 1:44 pm

It’s been a long, long wait for Clarets fans, who have been kept away from their beloved ground as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the government easing restrictions across the country as of Monday, all 20 Premier League clubs will get an opportunity to host a match with a limited number of supporters in the crowd, with every side in the division still facing two matches left to play this season – one home and one away.

But for the lucky few who are able to secure themselves a spot in the stadium, how much will a ticket set them back?

There are a wide variety of prices on offer across the top flight, with some fans being given a much better deal than others.

Click and scroll through the pages below to see how Burnley measure up compared to their rivals...

1. Arsenal

Adult - £25.70 - £35.50 Junior - £9.90 - £13.75 Senior - £11.15 - £15 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Buy photo

2. Aston Villa

Adult - £27 - £50 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Buy photo

3. Brighton

Adult - £28.68 - £45.00+ Senior - £19.47 - £35.00+ Under 21 - £19.47 - £35.00+ Under 18 - £7.63 - £25.00+ Under 10 - £4.73 + (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Pool

Buy photo

4. Burnley

Free entry for all attending fans. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5