Revealed: How much returning Burnley fans will have to pay compared to their Premier League rivals
Burnley will finally welcome supporters back to Turf Moor when they face Liverpool on Wednesday.
It’s been a long, long wait for Clarets fans, who have been kept away from their beloved ground as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
However, with the government easing restrictions across the country as of Monday, all 20 Premier League clubs will get an opportunity to host a match with a limited number of supporters in the crowd, with every side in the division still facing two matches left to play this season – one home and one away.
But for the lucky few who are able to secure themselves a spot in the stadium, how much will a ticket set them back?
There are a wide variety of prices on offer across the top flight, with some fans being given a much better deal than others.
Click and scroll through the pages below to see how Burnley measure up compared to their rivals...