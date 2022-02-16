Returning Ashley Barnes is "certainly up for the challenge"

The 32-year-old has come off the bench in the last two games, after recovering from a thigh problem that kept him out from the end of October.

Eight years since a bargain move from Saturday’s opponents Brighton, Barnes is four goals short of a half-century for the club, with his last coming a year ago this week – a vital equaliser at home to Fulham.

Barnes is out of contract in the summer, albeit with an option in the club’s favour.

Ashley Barnes challenges Virgil van Dijk

And Dyche feels there is certainly still life in the old-ish dog yet!: “Barnesy is good around the group, the group know him well, we know he can operate in the Premier League – he’s made that clear.

“He’s always got that kind of edge to him, which gives him that freedom playing against anyone.

“He’s certainly a forward I’ve thought never carries much fear about him when he’s playing – he’s not bothered who hes playing against, what team he’s playing against.

“He’s always shown that side to him so it’s good to have him back around it.