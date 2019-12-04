Reported Burnley target linked with Juventus move, Newcastle slap £15m price tag on forward, and more

The latest Burnley FC and Premier League news.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has played down claims that Juventus have made any contact regarding reported Burnley target Glen Kamara.

Burnley have in the past been linked with a move for Kamara, who is also said to be wanted by Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Italian giants Juventus have since been credited with an interest, but Gerrard was keen to play down any imminent move for the midfielder, who is valued at around £8m.

As per the Glasgow Evening Times, he said: "There’s nothing from Juventus with Glen so I think it’s another made-up story.

"There’s a lot going round at the moment about quite a few of my players but there’s no truth in it.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if there’s top clubs looking at Glen - again he was outstanding, lovely to watch - and as a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape, the way he receives the ball.

"He’s a very clever footballer and it wouldn’t surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him but there’s no truth in Juventus."

The rest of today's headlines:

AC Milan have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud. (Calciomercato)

Jose Mourinho’s arrival has not changed the situation of Christian Eriksen, who is committed to leaving Spurs and will reject any contract offer. (The Telegraph)

Both Arsenal and Everton are keen on former Valencia coach Marcelino. (Daily Mail)

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to return to management as soon as possible. (Fox Sports)

Newcastle United will only listen to bids in excess of £15m for Dwight Gayle. A number of Championship clubs are interested in his services. (The Telegraph)

Amazon will keep Alan Shearer and Michael Owen apart during their work for Amazon, after the pair fell out earlier this year. (Various)