'Relief': Under-pressure Bournemouth boss delivers verdict on 'huge' win against Burnley

Andoni Iraola admitted to a huge sense of relief following Bournemouth’s comeback victory against fellow strugglers Burnley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cherries came from behind to record a 2-1 win against Vincent Kompany’s men thanks to Philip Billing’s 45-yard chip.

It was Iraola’s first league win as Bournemouth boss since taking over from Gary O’Neil during the summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting one point and one position below the Clarets in the league table prior to kick-off, there was no need to play down the importance of this game despite being so early in the season.

But it was the home side who came out on top to leapfrog Burnley and move out of the bottom three.

"I feel relief,” Iraola said afterwards.

"I think we needed this one. It was obvious we were facing a team in a similar condition. It’s a huge win for us.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth and Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"We were pressing really high after conceding the first goal. Everything looked like it was going to be tough, but the first-half especially was really, really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t been reliable, especially at the back. We need to improve these things if we want to continue having the wins."

The post-match debate was dominated by the VAR controversy that saw Jay Rodriguez’ late leveller chalked off for offside.

The check took around seven minutes to complete, sparking frustration from both benches.