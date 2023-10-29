'Relief': Under-pressure Bournemouth boss delivers verdict on 'huge' win against Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cherries came from behind to record a 2-1 win against Vincent Kompany’s men thanks to Philip Billing’s 45-yard chip.
It was Iraola’s first league win as Bournemouth boss since taking over from Gary O’Neil during the summer.
Sitting one point and one position below the Clarets in the league table prior to kick-off, there was no need to play down the importance of this game despite being so early in the season.
But it was the home side who came out on top to leapfrog Burnley and move out of the bottom three.
"I feel relief,” Iraola said afterwards.
"I think we needed this one. It was obvious we were facing a team in a similar condition. It’s a huge win for us.
"We were pressing really high after conceding the first goal. Everything looked like it was going to be tough, but the first-half especially was really, really good.
"We haven’t been reliable, especially at the back. We need to improve these things if we want to continue having the wins."
The post-match debate was dominated by the VAR controversy that saw Jay Rodriguez’ late leveller chalked off for offside.
The check took around seven minutes to complete, sparking frustration from both benches.
On the VAR review, Iraola said: "I don’t know how many [minutes] it was. I was telling them, 'take your time but make the right call'. We don’t want to receive the apologies."