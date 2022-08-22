Red card will be learning curve for Maatsen, believes Kompany
Vincent Kompany believes Ian Maatsen’s red card against Blackpool will be a huge learning curve.
The young Chelsea loan man was dismissed after reacting angrily to a poor challenge from the Seasiders’ Sonny Carey, who also saw red.
Maatsen, one of Burnley's best performers so far this season, will now sit out Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Shrewsbury as well as the league games with Wigan and Millwall.
Kompany expects it won’t be the first time Maatsen is in that situation, but he will have to keep his head in future: "Down to 10 it looked like we had more momentum again, but it's shame because it's an important player, and it's a conversation I have with him because he's young.
"He's the one who got absolutely booted off the pitch, at shin height.
"It's to recognise in those moments we have to take every advantage we can, and take one for the team, and we continue with 11.
"It's going to happen to him again, because he's a good player, and he'll have to manage that.
"I think you're allowed a reaction, but then when you start putting hands on people, you're asking for trouble.
“But he was the one who got booted off the pitch, what he did was not dangerous, it was probably an error of a young player, a mistake in terms of game management.”
Maatsen was the first Burnley player to receive a red card at Turf Moor for nine years, since Keith Treacy in the League Cup against West Ham in October 2013.