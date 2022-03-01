RECAP: Burnley v Leicester City

The centre-back felt that the Clarets had lost sight of who they were when struggling to put points on the board beforehand.

Sean Dyche's side have reverted to type in their scrap for Premier League survival, restoring the traits that have previously made them so hard to beat at this level.

They've now picked up 10 points from seven fixtures in the top flight, compared to an 11-point return from the opening 17 games of the campaign, and have conceded just three goals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: James Tarkowski of Burnley battles for possession with Harvey Barnes of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old said: "We've gone back to basics, I think we were trying to over-complicate things a little bit, we just wanted to get everybody pointing in the same direction. Everyone is on board and you can see that with performances recently.

"If you ever watch a Burnley performance, that's a real aspect of our game and that's not just the back four, it's the whole team. At the weekend Jay [Rodriguez] made a couple of blocks, Westy came on and made one, so it's not just us at the back who are in there to do that job."

He added: "Getting back to basics is also with the ball; we've got it forward into Wout [Weghorst], who has been excellent since he came in and he's really building the play for us. When we get the ball into the box we're causing problems.

"If you listen to some of the best coaches in the world they'll tell you that the best players in the world do the basics better than anyone else. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't do the basics right you won't progress and you won't get the results you need."

Burnley take on Leicester City at Turf Moor this evening [Tuesday] where an opportunity to climb out of the bottom three awaits them.