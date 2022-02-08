RECAP: Burnley 1 Manchester United 1
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has likened Burnley new boy Wout Weghorst to Liverpool legend Ian Rush.
The German coach knows all about the Clarets' deadline day signing having guided RB Leipzig to a third place finish in the Bundesliga during the 2018-19 campaign.
His side went head-to-head with VfL Wolfsburg on three occasions that term, winning one of two league games while progressing in the DFB-Pokal.
The UEFA Intertoto Cup winner with VfB Stuttgart in 2000 believes the Dutchman is Burnley's answer to Rush, adding that the Red Devils will need to be wary of the Welshman's reincarnation at Turf Moor.
Speaking to United's website about the £12m arrival, Rangnick said: "He looks with his size, a little bit like Ian Rush, for example, but he's a very technical player. Due to his size, he is also physically present but he’s not that much of a physical target striker.
"He is more of a technical player. Also, he had good times at Wolfsburg when Oliver Glasner was head coach, he did extremely well and scored quite a few goals.
"Hopefully, [on Tuesday], he won't score. He played against Watford and I obviously watched that game on TV. I thought he was a good signing and one of the best possible signings to replace [Chris] Wood."
LIVE: Burnley v Manchester United
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:55
Full-time: Burnley 1 Manchester United 1
Rodriguez cancels out Pogba’s opener to earn a point for the Clarets.
Maguire’s effort goes wide
Maguire gets on the end of Fernandes’ corner but the ball slides wide of the post.
Substitution
Goalscorer Rodriguez is replaced by Barnes.
Substitution
Rashford is replaced by Elanga for United.
Substitution
Lingard replaces McTominay for United.
United go close
Rashford breaks into the box and Varane’s flick is blocked by Mee. Ronaldo heads over from the resulting corner.
Yellow card
Brownhill booked for pulling back Pogba.
Yellow card
Pieters booked for pulling on the shirt of Rashford.
Substitutions
Cornet worryingly limps off for the Clarets and is replaced by Lennon while Ronaldo replaces Cavani for United.
Roberts blazes over
Rodriguez breaks, attempts to pick out Cornet, the ball breaks for Roberts and the full back fires over.