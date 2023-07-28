Vincent Kompany’s men recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Benfica on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Owen Dodgson and Hjalmar Ekdal.

The Clarets were well worth their victory in Lisbon against the Portuguese champions, who named a strong XI that included the likes of Angel Di Maria, Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley are now preparing to play their penultimate friendly of the summer against a Betis side that finished sixth in La Liga last season.

They are managed by Kompany’s former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, who has been in charge of the Green and Whites since 2020.

Having won five of their six friendlies so far this summer, the Clarets will be hoping to continue their good form ahead of that all-important opener on Friday, August 11, when Kompany’s former side – the reigning champions, Pep Guardiola’s treble winners – come to Turf Moor.

Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s encounter:

Tonight's game sees Vincent Kompany reunited with his former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini

When does the game take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is not taking place at Betis’ home ground, but instead in the Spanish city of Huelva at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino. Kick-off is at 6.15pm UK time.

Is the friendly being streamed?

Yes, it is being shown by Clarets+. Supporters in the UK, Ireland or Channel Islands will be able to buy a match pass for £4.99 to watch live footage of the game.

What has Vincent Kompany said about Pellegrini and the game?

"We won trophies together so that always creates a bond as you've done something special together.

"He had me as a player and now I'm ageing a bit now so I'll be on the touchline and it will be nice to see him and share some special memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His team have done really well in La Liga and it will be good to see where we are at against a top European side."

Burnley’s pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town – 3-2 win

Burton Albion – 1-0 win

Port Vale – 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday – 3-0 win

KRC Genk – 2-0 defeat