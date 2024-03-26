Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to build on their morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Brentford in their last outing before the international break.

While the situation down at the bottom end of the Premier League table still looks bleak, the Clarets have at least given themselves hope for their final nine games of the campaign.

James Trafford was surprisingly dropped for that Brentford game, having previously been an ever-present in the Burnley side. Arijanet Muric took full advantage of his opportunity and now looks set to keep the number one shirt for Saturday’s clash against Chelsea.

Following the decision to drop Trafford, we’ve taken a look at the players who have played the most minutes for Burnley in the top flight this season:

1 . James Trafford - 2,520 minutes Games started: 28Appearances off bench: 0

2 . Dara O'Shea - 2,197 minutes Games started: 24Appearances off bench: 1

3 . Sander Berge - 2,196 minutes Games started: 25Appearances off bench: 3