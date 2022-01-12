Pundits line up to have their say on Chris Wood's switch to Newcastle United: "They were promised Mbappe, they've been given Wood!"

The 30-year-old striker, who has netted 49 Premier League goals for the Clarets in 127 starts, is on the brink of completing his move to St James's Park.

The New Zealand international is understood to be undergoing the first part of his medical before following ex-Claret Kieran Trippier through the door in a deal reportedly worth around £25m.

There are still some discrepancies surrounding the details of the transfer, with reports initially suggesting that the Magpies had triggered a release clause in the Kiwi's contract.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wood of Burnley pulls the shirt of Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

However, it has since come to light that the clause in his current deal at Turf Moor, which he signed in November 2019, might not be applicable until the summer window.

And should that happen to be the case, inferring that chairman Alan Pace has, in fact, sanctioned the deal himself, then former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes the American businessman is waving the white flag in surrender.

Speaking to TalkSport, he said: "It's been brought to my attention that there's a possibility that this release clause for Chris Wood didn't apply until the summer. In the January window this release clause doesn't actually kick in.

"If that's the case then that means, potentially, that Burnley have sold him voluntarily, rather than against their wishes, or preparing themselves for relegation and the cash income that will benefit them for dropping down."

He added: "I've always had grave concerns about this ownership model, about Alan Pace and his little gang and how they've bought this football club. I'm not trying to be a stirrer, but I'm just saying, if that's the case, letting a player go to your relegation rivals voluntarily, I don't know what that tells you.

"That's white flag territory, isn't it? Unless they're hoping to pull something out of the ether and show us what they're going to get that's better than Chris Wood."

Presenter Jim White, when summarising, simply added: "Fans would be losing their minds if [Steve] Bruce and [Mike] Ashley had brought in Chris Wood.

"They were promised Mbappe, they've been given Wood."

Ex-Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor had also questioned the move earlier in the show, during a conversation with Ally McCoist.

He labelled the transaction as 'strange', adding that he'd be demanding more than a striker with only three goals to his name this term if he was a Newcastle United fan.

"I feel when Chris Wood heard the news from his agent he probably thought he was joking," he said. "He's got three Premier League goals this season, he's 30 years old, going to a club with £300bn from their owners.

"I think it's a strange signing, there was talk of Aubameyang and all these superstars and they've got a striker with three goals. For me it's very strange and if I'm a Newcastle fan I want more."

Former Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds United boss Neil Warnock, however, believes that the addition of Wood is a shrewd piece of business from Eddie Howe.

Wood had joined an elite club last season, when he hit double figures in the top flight for the fourth-successive campaign, alongside Harry Kane and Son of Spurs, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Jamie Vardy of Leicester, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette of Arsenal, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

He said: "Chris Wood has been a superb player for Burnley, but sometimes you've run your distance and I think it's a good deal for both clubs, if Sean [Dyche] has got something lined up and he's allowed to do it.

"I think Chris needed another challenge and I think he's the ideal player for Eddie Howe because you can't just think about Premier League survival; what happens if the worst comes to the worst? You've got to get players that will roll their sleeves up and do it in the Championship.