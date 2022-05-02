Pundits call for Burnley to be relegated from the Premier League with preference for Leeds and Everton to stay up

The trio were discussing the top flight's fight for survival following another intriguing set of results over the weekend.

The Clarets climbed another place following their dramatic turnaround against Watford at Vicarage Road while Leeds United were thrashed at home to defending champions Manchester City.

Everton also gave their hopes of staying up a shot in the arm with a 1-0 win over World and European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Burnley's players celebrate after Burnley's English midfielder Josh Brownhill (C) scores their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

When labelling their preferences on who they'd like to stay up, and who they'd like to suffer the drop to the Championship, the three were unified in their response.

The conversation went as follows:

JW: So who goes down with Watford and Norwich?

SJ: I genuinely don't know. I would have said Burnley were dead and dusted; I do think at this moment in time, as much as it pains me to say, the bottle is spinning towards Leeds.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

JW: I think it is too.

SJ: For me, again, I don't want it to be Leeds because of the fact they're a huge club and one that I admire.

DM: You don't want it to be Leeds.

SJ: If you're looking at these teams saying 'who would you want to stay up?', I know who I would want to stay up. Who would you want to stay up out of those three?

JW: Who do you want to stay up?

DM: Everton and Leeds.

JW: I would want Leeds to stay up. Everton and Leeds.

DM: My memories in football, of playing in big stadiums with real hostile environments and great supporters, Leeds games for me were much bigger than playing Burnley games.

SJ: Who do you want to go down?

DM: Burnley.