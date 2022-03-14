Pundit agrees with Collins red card
Former referee Dermot Gallagher agreed with the decision to give Burnley centre back Nathan Collins a red card at Brentford on Saturday.
On his ‘Ref Watch’ segment on Sky Sports News, Gallagher backed Paul Tierney’s call to dismiss the Republic of Ireland international for bundling over Bees striker Ivan Toney, who himself made it 2-0 from the spot in injury time to add to his headed opener moments earlier.
It was Burnley’s first red card in 120 Premier League games – a league record stretching back to January 2019, when Robbie Brady was dismissed at Huddersfield Town, and Collins will now miss the next game against Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, April 2nd.
Burnley were not likely to appeal the decision, and Gallagher said: “It was on-field decision red card, which I think was correct because the law says you've got to make a genuine attempt to play the ball. It's very, very difficult to say he made a genuine attempt to play the ball with an upper body challenge, which that was.
"If you trip a player, you can say you've gone to slide tackle, but when you push someone in the back, you can't say you've gone to play the ball.”
Burnley have now picked up only eight red cards in 293 Premier League games, all eight away from home, which, as well as smashing Ipswich Town’s record for games without a red card along the way, also continues to surpass Liverpool’s run of home games without a Premier League red card.