Pundit agrees with Collins red card

On his ‘Ref Watch’ segment on Sky Sports News, Gallagher backed Paul Tierney’s call to dismiss the Republic of Ireland international for bundling over Bees striker Ivan Toney, who himself made it 2-0 from the spot in injury time to add to his headed opener moments earlier.

It was Burnley’s first red card in 120 Premier League games – a league record stretching back to January 2019, when Robbie Brady was dismissed at Huddersfield Town, and Collins will now miss the next game against Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, April 2nd.

Burnley were not likely to appeal the decision, and Gallagher said: “It was on-field decision red card, which I think was correct because the law says you've got to make a genuine attempt to play the ball. It's very, very difficult to say he made a genuine attempt to play the ball with an upper body challenge, which that was.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Ivan Toney of Brentford is fouled by Nathan Collins of Burnley resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"If you trip a player, you can say you've gone to slide tackle, but when you push someone in the back, you can't say you've gone to play the ball.”