'Prove myself': Ex-Crystal Palace & Everton man opens up on hunt for new club amid Burnley speculation

The 31-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Everton at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

The winger, who has also represented the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, missed the entirety of last season through injury.

In fact, Townsend hasn’t made a competitive appearance since rupturing his ACL while playing for the Toffees in the FA Cup in March 2022.

However, the former England international – who has been capped 13 times by his country – did make his return for Everton’s Under-21 side towards the back end of last season and is now on the hunt for a new club.

According to the Daily Mail and The Athletic, Townsend has been training with the Clarets for the past week to prove his fitness in a bid to earn a permanent deal.

Townsend recently appeared on talkSPORT to discuss his future.

When asked where he will be playing this coming season, Townsend told presenter Laura Woods: “Honestly, I have absolutely no idea – and I mean that this time!

“I sat here two years ago and I said the same thing but I had a sort of an idea that there were clubs interested. But this time it’s been difficult.

“This time there are clubs who are interested but they need to see me, because they haven’t seen me in 13 or 14 months.