Preston North End manager handed two match touchline ban covering Burnley and Sheffield United games

Lowe was sent off after confronting referee James Bell on the pitch after the game, with PNE having just lost 1-0. The Lilywhites boss was charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 and it was ‘alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official both following the end of the fixture and following his dismissal’.

Lowe will now have to watch on for the next two games from the stands, starting with the Lancashire derby against Burnley at Deepdale on Tuesday, 8pm. He will still be taking charge of the team as normal, but will not be allowed on the touchline during the game.

He will also have to watch from afar for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield United in the Championship, 3pm.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

Speaking about his sending off after the game against Birmingham, Lowe said: “I've apologised to him but I still felt that the performance wasn't good enough from the officials.

"I stand by that but I shouldn't have gone and pointed in his face and said what I said. I'm disappointed in his performance and my team’s performance.