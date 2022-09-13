Preston North End manager expecting rivalry with Burnley to be put to one side as both sides pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

The EFL confirmed on Monday that all midweek games would go ahead and the weekend’s too, on a game-by-game basis.

Russell Watson is confirmed to be signing the national anthem before the game, 8pm, with a minute of silence before the game and black armbands also.

Lowe said: “We know it's rivalries aside, and it is a derby, but the fact of the matter is that we'll pay our respects and then there is a small matter of a game of football.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There will be two teams chomping at the bit to beat each other and hopefully it's a great occasion for our lads and our fans.

"It's going to be a great encounter because Burnley are doing well. For us, we have to go about our business in the right way and we'll certainly do that.”

Lowe will be going up against Vincent Kompany’s Clarets but is not getting carried away with the media storm surrounding the former Manchester City captain.

Instead he is focusing on what PNE can do, particularly in front of a bumper home support.

The PNE manager is demanding a good performance from his charges.

He said: “It's interesting. People have been saying that they play a 4-2-2-2, they're a 4-3-3 team, or 4-2-3-1 - they'll go 4-5-1 out of possession.

"We know what is similar to the type of football that they play. People get bogged down too much with formations.

"What they have got is good players that can interchange in what they do. We know that we've got to make sure we're on it to nullify their strengths but also we have to look at how to exploit their weaknesses.

"There are no hiding places. We have to make sure we're better in all departments.