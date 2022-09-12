The Clarets’ last trip to Deepdale was on April 22nd, 2016, when Joey Barton’s deflected set-piece — which wrong-footed Chris Kirkland — settled the derby and pushed Sean Dyche’s side another step closer to the title.

This time the visitors arrive with Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany in command after the ex-Belgium international switched from RSC Anderlecht in the summer to take on his first managerial role in England.

Burnley, with 16 new additions during the transfer window, are fifth with 13 points from eight games and are currently the third highest scorers in the division having netted 14 times.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: General stadium views ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 20, 2022 in Preston, England.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, own one of the meanest defences in Europe after conceding once in eight games, which included seven successive clean sheets.

Freddie Woodman’s guard was eventually breached in their last outing on home turf as Birmingham City’s Maxime Colin inflicted the club’s first league defeat of the season at the start of the month.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between the two Lancashire rivals:

When is Preston North End v Burnley?

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: General view of Deepdale during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on July 23, 2018 in Preston, England.

The Championship clash between the Lancashire rivals will take place on Tuesday, September 13th.

The game at Deepdale will kick off at 8 p.m.

Is PNE v Burnley on TV?

Those unable to attend the fixture between the Lilywhites and the Clarets can tune into Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning from 7-30 p.m.

The derby will NOT be available to stream worldwide on iFollow, but there will be an audio option available for supporters on the channel. BBC Radio Lancashire will also be offering live coverage of the game at Deepdale.

Our writers Dan Black (Burnley Express) and Tom Sandells (Lancashire Post) will keep you up to date with all the latest team news, match action, all the talking points, and pre and post match reaction from both managers.

What’s the latest team news?

The home side will be without midfielder Ben Woodburn on Tuesday night after the former Liverpool youngster was withdrawn with an ankle injury during the victory away at Coventry City at the end of August.

Defender Andrew Hughes is also back in contention for the Lilywhites having been sidelined since the goalless draw at home to Watford with a shoulder injury while Bambo Diaby and striker Sean Maguire could also make the cut.

Burnley, meanwhile, will still be without long-term absentee Ashley Westwood, who is expected back around November time after suffering a serious knee injury at West Ham at the back end of last season.

Summer signing Scott Twine, who has featured once this term, and club stalwart Kevin Long are also expected to miss out as the pair continue to work their way back to full fitness.

Speaking about ex-MK Dons star Twine, boss Kompany had said: "He is on the grass. It looks like he's shaken off his injury and it looks like we'll have a fully complete squad very soon. It's just Westy and that will take the time that it takes.”

What are the latest betting odds?

Preston win: 2/1

Draw: 11/5

Burnley win: 7/5

Who are the officials for the game between PNE and Burnley?

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: Ian Hussin and Wade Smith

Fourth Official: Peter Wright

Who has the best form from the previous 5 fixtures?

Preston North End: DDDWL

Burnley: DDWWD

Head-to-head record between PNE and Burnley

PNE wins: 56

Draw: 27