Premier League Transfers: Burnley want Spanish midfielder, Newcastle eye Everton duo, La Liga star gives Liverpool 'approval', Aston Villa target skips training, updates on Manchester United and Liverpool

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Steve Bruce is set to sanction the signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton - once he is confirmed as Newcastle’s new manager this week. (Various)

Bruce also wants to take Everton duo Yannick Bolasie and James McCarthy to Tyneside with him. (90min)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is eager to hold talks with Manchester United, despite the two clubs disagreeing over his £50m price tag. (Daily Express)

Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof has insisted he is "very happy" at Old Trafford amid interest from Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has 'given his approval' to a two-year loan back to Liverpool with a buyout clause of £88m. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are closing in on Gremio winger Everton Soares after the Gunners sent medical staff to Brazil to assess him. (Fox Sports via Calciomercato)

West Ham United have open discussions with Frankfurt over signing striker Seb Haller. (Evening Standard)

Leipzig will up their bid to €22million for Everton winger Ademola Lookman, however the Toffees are holding out for €28million. (Kicker)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the running to sign Lazio defender Wallace. (Birmingham Mail)

Marvelous Nakamba is refusing to train with Club Brugge in a bid to force through a move to Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Burnley are keen on signing former Cardiff City loaner Victor Camarasa, who has a £13m release clause in Real Betis contract. (The Sun)

Fulham are prepared to pay £15m to secure the services of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert. (The Sun)