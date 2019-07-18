Premier League transfers: Burnley slap £12m price-tag on star, Newcastle chasing ex-Clarets striker, Arsenal eye 'three or four' arrivals - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are edging closer to the signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim and new boss Steve Bruce wants Charlie Austin to partner him. (Daily Star)

Magpies owner Mike Ashley could back Bruce with more than £90m to spend this summer in the transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United have emerged as fresh contenders in the race to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who is wanted by Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer as the Reds are unlikely to sell him nor loan him out. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are among a host of clubs being linked with a move for Lille's €35m-rated forward, Rafael Leao. (Various)

It is being reported that the French club have received concrete offers in the region of €35m for the 20 year-old and that the Blues could be one of them.

Burnley will not receive a sell-on fee following former right-back Kieran Trippier's £20m switch from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid. (Various)

The Clarets have slapped a £12m price tag of goalkeeper Tom Heaton amid Aston Villa's £4m offer. (Birmingham Live)

Southampton and Brighton are monitoring 19-year-old Anderlecht attacker Francis Amuzu, who is out-of-contract next summer. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Brighton have made an enquiry for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, former teammate of club-record signing Leandro Trossard. (Sky Sports)

Ashley Cole has sparked speculation he is about to join Chelsea after posting a picture of himself in an airport before a flight to Japan, where the Blues are on tour. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery insists he is working on "three or four" players to sign before the start of the season. (Independent)

The Gunners are said to be way off in meeting Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha's hefty price-tag. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened the exit door for Leroy Sane - by telling the winger he can leave if he is unhappy. (Mirror)

West Ham United are in the hunt to sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama. (ExWHUemployee)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Manchester United that there is a time limit on agreeing a deal for Harry Maguire. (Daily Star)