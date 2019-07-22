Premier League transfers: Burnley £11m bid revealed, Liverpool eye £18m-rated star, Arsenal beat Tottenham to La Liga ace, Newcastle locked in takeover talk - updates on Chelsea and Manchester United

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web...

A Japanese-backed American hedge fund has held talks with the Bin Zayed Group to help fund a takeover at Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)

Under Mike Ashley, however, Steve Bruce could be allowed to spend as much as £91m to bolster his Magpies squad this summer. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri wants Newcastle to sent loan players to Hillsborough as a part of Bruce's compensation package. (Various)

Manchester United have finally agreed personal terms with Harry Maguire ahead of his £80m to Old Trafford. (Bleacher Report)

Liverpool are ready to rival Barcelona for Augsburg left-back Philipp Max, who is valued at £18m. (Daily Express)

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham are all interested in signing Dynamo Kiev midfielder Mykola Shaparenko. (Caught Offside)

Arsenal have seen a proposed swap deal of Mauro Icardi for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected by the Inter Milan striker himself. (Calciomercato)

The Gunners are set to beat north London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha has emerged as a surprise target for Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga club failed to lure Leroy Sane and Gareth Bale to Germany. (90min)

Palace have had a £20m bid for right-back Reece James knocked back by Chelsea. (Daily Star)

Everton winger Ademola Lookman will have a medical with German outfit RB Leipzig in the next 48 hours ahead of a £22.5m switch. (Daily Mail)

Burnley launched an £11m bid for Barcelona winger Marc Cucurella before he decided to move to Getafe on a season-long loan. (Marca)

Clarets defender Ben Gibson continues to be linked with a Turf Moor exit with Newcastle willing to offer him a return to the North East. (TEAMTalk)

Blackburn Rovers have beaten Derby County in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan. (The 72)

Dean Henderson's Sheffield United return has been put into doubt with Blades boss Chris Wilder considering alternative goalkeepers. (The Sun)