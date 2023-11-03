News you can trust since 1877
Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley would sit compared to Bournemouth, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & Sheffield United - gallery

Vincent Kompany vented his frustrations with VAR last week after Burnley were on the receiving end of two late calls during their defeat to Bournemouth.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Jay Rodriguez’ last-minute equaliser was ruled out for offside following a farcical five-minute delay. Despite the wait, it ultimately proved to be the right decision.

But what frustrated Kompany the most was how the officials failed to check a late handball inside the area as Sander Berge attempted to scramble home in stoppage-time.

With that in mind, how would the Clarets be faring if VAR didn’t exist at all? We take a look...

Points without VAR: 25 Difference: -1

1. Tottenham

Points without VAR: 25 Difference: -1 Photo: Alex Pantling

Points without VAR: 24 Difference: 0

2. Man City

Points without VAR: 24 Difference: 0 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Points without VAR: 23 Difference: -1

3. Arsenal

Points without VAR: 23 Difference: -1 Photo: Alex Pantling

Points without VAR: 22 Difference: -1

4. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 22 Difference: -1 Photo: Steve Bardens

