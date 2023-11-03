Vincent Kompany vented his frustrations with VAR last week after Burnley were on the receiving end of two late calls during their defeat to Bournemouth.

Jay Rodriguez’ last-minute equaliser was ruled out for offside following a farcical five-minute delay. Despite the wait, it ultimately proved to be the right decision.

But what frustrated Kompany the most was how the officials failed to check a late handball inside the area as Sander Berge attempted to scramble home in stoppage-time.

With that in mind, how would the Clarets be faring if VAR didn’t exist at all? We take a look...