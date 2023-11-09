Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley would sit compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town, Sheffield United & Wolves - gallery
It was yet another weekend of Premier League football packed full with drama and VAR controversies.
A dramatic London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham on Monday night closed out an incident-packed round of top flight fixtures.
Following the latest involvements from VAR we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology.
Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...
1 / 5