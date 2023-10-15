News you can trust since 1877
Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley would sit compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United - gallery

VAR has been heavily involved in the early months of the Premier League season, but how might the table look without it?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Following the latest involvements from VAR, we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology.

Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

Points without VAR: 22. Difference: +2

1. Tottenham

Points without VAR: 22. Difference: +2 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Points without VAR: 19. Difference: -1

2. Arsenal

Points without VAR: 19. Difference: -1 Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: 0.

3. Man City

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: 0. Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: +1.

4. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: +1. Photo: Getty Images

