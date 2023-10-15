Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley would sit compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United - gallery
VAR has been heavily involved in the early months of the Premier League season, but how might the table look without it?
Following the latest involvements from VAR, we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology.
Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...
1 / 5