Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley, Everton Town, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & others rank
Burnley make their return from the winter break this week when they take on Manchester City on Wednesday night.
The Clarets currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety. But where would they sit without VAR?
The technology has been controversial since its introduction, but how different would the table look if it didn't exist?
We have calculated the latest without VAR table below by taking all game-defining VAR decisions that led to goals and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch.
Take a look below to see where Vincent Kompany’s side rank:
1 / 5