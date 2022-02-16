Premier League table with every team’s star player removed: How would Leeds, Newcastle and Burnley fare in the fight for survival?

Interested in this, Livefootballtickets.com wanted to find out which Premier League team struggles the most without their star player.

To do this, they reproduced the current Premier League table by removing the goal contributions of each team’s highest goal scorer so far this season.

The results allowed the experts to reveal which team would have its performance most affected without the goals and assists of its leading craftsman.

Statisticians can reveal that the top flight team that would struggle the most without their star player is Manchester United. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal contributions for the team removed, the Red Devils are eight points and four positions worse off – dropping from fourth position to eighth.

Liverpool would be the second most affected team without their star man, Mohamed Salah, with the Reds also dropping eight points without their talisman. The Egyptian forward has been in sensational form this season and has more goal contributions than any other player in the league (16 goals, 9 assists). Without Salah’s contribution, Liverpool have scored 43% fewer goals, but remarkably are only one position lower in third.

The third most affected team is Leeds United who are seven points and four positions worse off without the goal contributions of Raphinha. Marcelo Bielsa's Whites have struggled to repeat their electric performances from last season and will hope to turn it around in the last few months of the 2021/22 campaign. Without the Brazilian’s goal contributions, Leeds fall four positions to 19th place and have scored 41% fewer goals.

Dropping the fourth highest number of points is Wolverhampton Wanderers who, without the goal contributions of Raúl Jiménez, are five points and two positions worse off, placing them 10th. Tottenham Hotspur dropped the fifth most amount of points with four fewer points, but remarkably only moved down one position to sixth without Son Heung-Min’s contributions.

*All of the match and player data were sourced from the official Premier League website – this included the full-time result and the goals scored and assisted from each match. League games that took place after 6/2/22 were not recorded.

Scroll through our gallery to see the full table.

1. Manchester City Star player: Raheem Sterling. Played: 23. Won: 18. Drawn: 5. Lost: 0. Points change: 2. Original rank: 1. Points with star player: 57. Points without star player: 59. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Chelsea Star player: Mason Mount. Played: 24. Won: 14. Drawn: 5. Lost: 5. Points change: 0. Original rank: 3. Points with star player: 47. Points without star player: 47. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Star player: Mo Salah. Played: 22. Won: 12. Drawn: 4. Lost: 6. Points change: -8. Original rank: 2. Points with star player: 48. Points without star player: 40. Photo: Paul Ellis Photo Sales

4. West Ham United Star player: Michail Antonio. Played: 23. Won: 9. Drawn: 9. Lost: 5. Points change: -1. Original rank: 5. Points with star player: 37. Points without star player: 36. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales