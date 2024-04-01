Premier League survival odds for Burnley, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Everton - gallery

Burnley have given themselves a big chance of doing the unthinkable and surviving relegation
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

It wasn’t long ago that Vincent Kompany’s men were 11 points adrift of safety.

But following an improved run of form, which has seen them avoid defeat for three straight games, and coupled with points deductions to some of their rivals, that gap now stands at just four points.

With a win against Wolves on Tuesday night, and if results elsewhere go their way in midweek, they could be within one win of moving outside the bottom three.

But with eight games remaining, how are the bookies seeing it? We take a look...

Odds of being relegated: 1000/1

1. Bournemouth

Odds of being relegated: 1000/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Odds of being relegated: 750/1

2. Chelsea

Odds of being relegated: 750/1 Photo: Alex Broadway

Photo Sales
Odds of being relegated: 500/1

3. Fulham

Odds of being relegated: 500/1 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Odds of being relegated: 28/1

4. Crystal Palace

Odds of being relegated: 28/1 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueLuton TownNottingham ForestEvertonWolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.