It wasn’t long ago that Vincent Kompany’s men were 11 points adrift of safety.
But following an improved run of form, which has seen them avoid defeat for three straight games, and coupled with points deductions to some of their rivals, that gap now stands at just four points.
With a win against Wolves on Tuesday night, and if results elsewhere go their way in midweek, they could be within one win of moving outside the bottom three.
But with eight games remaining, how are the bookies seeing it? We take a look...
