Premier League striker opposed to Burnley move?

The Clarets had seemingly identified Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as a potential replacement for Chris Wood after the New Zealander joined Newcastle United last week.

The Eagles are ready to listen to offers for the 31-year-old, who could be allowed to move on if the club's £12m valuation of the forward is met.

Benteke, who penned a new two-year deal at Selhurst Park last season, has netted four goals in the Premier League this term, with half of those coming in the 3-3 draw at Turf Moor in November.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 12, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa man has fallen down the pecking order at SE25 following the additions of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta while boss Patrick Vieira remains keen on adding Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

However, reports in the capital suggest that the Belgium international has no intention of making the switch to Burnley during the January transfer window.