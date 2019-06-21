Premier League rival 'consider' Burnley star, Newcastle handed fresh takeover optimism, Arsenal plot Celtic swap deal plus updates on Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

UAE-based journalist Peter Redding, who is in open contact with the Bin Zayed Group, believes a takeover deal is “not far away”. (Shields Gazette - full story HERE)

Manchester United are set to miss out Benfica midfielder Joao Felix after Atletico Madrid agreed a £106.7m fee with the Portuguese club. (Evening Standard)

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has asked to meet with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after hearing of the Norwegian's interest in him. (Daily Star)

Manchester City are poised to beat Man United to the £65m signing of Leicester defender Harry Maguire, with a medical pencilled in. (Daily Star)

Pep Guardiola is closing on Atletico's Rodri after he turned down a move for Bayern Munich in order to join the Citizens for £62m. (Kicker - in Germany)

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo as a replacement for Alberto Moreno, who is a free agent. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are considering a move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton after he turned down a new contract at Turf Moor. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton and West Ham have missed out on Girona striker Portu after he deciding to join Real Sociedad this summer. (Various)

Meanwhile, Brighton are set to complete the signing of Portsmouth Matt Clarke for £5m - becoming Graham Potter's first addition. (The Sun)

Arsenal are planning on offering Carl Jenkinson to Celtic as apart of a swoop for Celtic star Kieran Tierney. He is believed to be the Gunners' top target. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur have tabled an unknown opening bid for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, who is valued at £20m. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa have begun discussions with Huddersfield Town over a deal for defender Terence Kongolo. (Football Insider)

Everton have re-opened talks with Chelsea over signing Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell at Goodison last season. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham, after missing out on Andre Gomes to the Toffees, have held talks with the agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Daily Telegraph)

Preston North End are keen on a reunion with West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, who they sold for a club-record £9.5m in January 2018. (The Sun)

Wigan Athletic have tabled a £1.9million bid for Everton defender Antonee Robinson after he impressed during his loan spell last season. (Football Insider)