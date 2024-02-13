News you can trust since 1877
Premier League ranked by blue cards: Where Burnley would sit compared to Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham

Football was alit by mention of the words “blue cards” last week – with the plans widely condemned by those involved in the game.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Under the IFAB proposals, players would get blue cards for dissent and tactical fouls and spend 10 minutes off the pitch in a sin-bin scenario.

The Premier League has already ruled out being part of a trial, while FIFA said "reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature".

However, if the blue cards were in use in the top flight this season, which team would have received the most and the fewest? And where would Burnley rank?

Using data collated by The Athletic, we take a look at the sides that have received the most yellow cards for dissent and tactical fouls so far this season:

Dissent: 8 Tactical fouls: 25

1. Sheffield United - 33

Dissent: 8 Tactical fouls: 25 Photo: George Wood

Dissent: 9 Tactical fouls: 22

2. Liverpool - 31

Dissent: 9 Tactical fouls: 22 Photo: Shaun Botterill

Dissent: 15 Tactical fouls: 16

3. Chelsea - 31

Dissent: 15 Tactical fouls: 16 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Dissent: 13 Tactical fouls: 17

4. Man Utd - 30

Dissent: 13 Tactical fouls: 17 Photo: Catherine Ivill

