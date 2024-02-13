Under the IFAB proposals, players would get blue cards for dissent and tactical fouls and spend 10 minutes off the pitch in a sin-bin scenario.

The Premier League has already ruled out being part of a trial, while FIFA said "reports of the so-called 'blue card' at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature".

However, if the blue cards were in use in the top flight this season, which team would have received the most and the fewest? And where would Burnley rank?

Using data collated by The Athletic, we take a look at the sides that have received the most yellow cards for dissent and tactical fouls so far this season:

1 . Sheffield United - 33 Dissent: 8 Tactical fouls: 25 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales