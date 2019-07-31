Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United target Stanley N’Soki is among five players to be sent home from Paris Saint-German’s pre-season tour of Australia. (RMC Sport)

The Magpies want to sign Amiens right-back Emil Krafth, with reports suggesting they have tabled a £5.5m offer. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are set to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton within the next 24 hours after the two clubs agreed an £8m deal. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have agreed a swap deal with Juventus that will see Paulo Dybala join with Romelu Lukaku heading the other way. (Sky Italia)

The Red Devils will make one final bid of around £64m for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola)

Former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho is set to remain at Barcelona amid interest from the Reds this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan could reignite their interest in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after holding a meeting with the player’s agent. (Tutto Mercato)

Arsenal are close to signing Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney after restructuring their £25million offer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur face competition for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with Atletico Madrid and Napoli also chasing his signature. (Estadio Deportivo)

West Ham could table a Porto forward Moussa Marega, who has a £36.7m release clause, after renewing their interest in him. (A Bola)

Everton are set to table a £40m for Barcelona winger Malcom, right under the noses of Zenit St Petersburg. (Daily Mail)

The Toffees have reportedly agreed a deal for Brazilian wonderkid Renier Jesus, however won't move to Goodison Park until January. (Reports in Brazil)

Crystal Palace have submitted a bid in the region of £14m for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United and Brighton have approached West Brom over the possibility of signing winger Matt Phillips. (Football Insider)

Brighton are closing in on the arrival of Adam Webster in a club-record £20m deal from Bristol City. (Various)

Meanwhile, Seagulls summer signing Matt Clarke could be set for a swift exit with Derby County hoping to take him on loan. (Derbyshire Live)