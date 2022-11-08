After conceding that fatigue had caught up with his players in the 5-2 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane — the club’s first Championship reversal in 17 games — the ex-Belgium international will likely provide his group with the necessary recovery time ahead of Sunday’s East Lancashire derby.

That will offer those on the periphery with the opportunity to get some valuable minutes under their belts as the League Two strugglers, who were beaten 4-1 by Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at the weekend, come to town as 14/1 underdogs.

"It's all about recovery time,” said Kompany. “So the fatigue compounds, if you have a sustained period of games with very short recovery time in between and so on. That's exactly what we've been in.

"Obviously the shortest recovery time was between the last game and this game, which was a night game, and then two days and then this game was an early kick off, but no complaints."It is what happens. And for me, the midweek game now that we have against Crawley, we'll do our utmost best to go and make it a good game for us. But if the recovery time is right between the games, it doesn't mean you have to worry about the game next weekend. It's the recovery time that has hit us.”

Here’s how the home side could line-up on Tuesday evening.

1. GK: Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell warming up before the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2. RB: CJ Egan-Riley Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Huddersfield Town v Burnley - Friday 29th July 2022 - Kirklees Stadium - Huddersfield Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. CB: Kevin Long BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Kevin Long of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 02, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke McNally Burnley's Luke McNally with a shot late in the game The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Watford v Burnley - Friday 12th August 2022 - Vicarage Road - Watford Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales