Predicted Burnley XI with boss Vincent Kompany expected to make wholesale changes for Carabao Cup tie versus Crawley Town
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is expected to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup third round tie against Crawley Town at Turf Moor.
After conceding that fatigue had caught up with his players in the 5-2 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane — the club’s first Championship reversal in 17 games — the ex-Belgium international will likely provide his group with the necessary recovery time ahead of Sunday’s East Lancashire derby.
That will offer those on the periphery with the opportunity to get some valuable minutes under their belts as the League Two strugglers, who were beaten 4-1 by Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at the weekend, come to town as 14/1 underdogs.
"It's all about recovery time,” said Kompany. “So the fatigue compounds, if you have a sustained period of games with very short recovery time in between and so on. That's exactly what we've been in.
"Obviously the shortest recovery time was between the last game and this game, which was a night game, and then two days and then this game was an early kick off, but no complaints."It is what happens. And for me, the midweek game now that we have against Crawley, we'll do our utmost best to go and make it a good game for us. But if the recovery time is right between the games, it doesn't mean you have to worry about the game next weekend. It's the recovery time that has hit us.”
Here’s how the home side could line-up on Tuesday evening.