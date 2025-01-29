Fresh from their goalless draw against Leeds United, Scott Parker’s men will be looking to keep up the pressure on top two with a victory against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Unbeaten in 17 in league and cup, the Clarets currently sit third in the table, just a point off Sheffield United.
As for Pompey, their seven-game unbeaten run on home turf was ended by Millwall on Monday night, as Alex Neil’s men claimed a 1-0 victory.
John Mousinho’s side are 21st in the table, two points above the dropzone.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
