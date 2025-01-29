Portsmouth v Burnley early team news: 12 to miss out through injury and one doubt - gallery

Burnley are back on the road this weekend for the first of back-to-back trips to the South Coast.

Fresh from their goalless draw against Leeds United, Scott Parker’s men will be looking to keep up the pressure on top two with a victory against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Unbeaten in 17 in league and cup, the Clarets currently sit third in the table, just a point off Sheffield United.

As for Pompey, their seven-game unbeaten run on home turf was ended by Millwall on Monday night, as Alex Neil’s men claimed a 1-0 victory.

John Mousinho’s side are 21st in the table, two points above the dropzone.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender missed Pompey's midweek defeat to Millwall through illness.

1. Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth) - doubt

The defender missed Pompey's midweek defeat to Millwall through illness.

The transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September.

2. Ibane Bowat (Portsmouth) - out

The transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September.

Jacob Farrell is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

3. Jacob Farrell (Portsmouth) - out

Jacob Farrell is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday. He's out for the rest of the season.

4. Paddy Lane (Portsmouth) - out

Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday. He's out for the rest of the season.

