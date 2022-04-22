Players are finding themselves again - Burnley interim boss Jackson

The Clarets have picked up four points from two games under Jackson, since the surprise departure of Sean Dyche last Friday, to move within a point of Everton and safety.

Dyche was relieved of his duties after the 2-0 defeat at bottom side Norwich City, which left Burnley four points behind the Toffees, having squandered the momentum given them by their dramatic win over Frank Lampard’s side at Turf Moor just four days earlier.

Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee, have overseen a bounce in performance and results, but the former Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere boss insists it is the players who deserve all the praise.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Michael Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Wolves, Jackson said: “For me, every credit goes to the players.

"Everyone around the club has come together and mucked in, but the players are the ones who go out and play the game.

"They are the ones under the pressure, under the lights.

"We’re just there to guide them and give them that helping hand when they need it.”

Dyche often spoke of the players’ strong mentality, and that has come to the fore after a turbulent few days: “You don’t get to this level and play as many games as you have without being that sort of character.

"Sometimes you just get labelled as ‘experienced’. But they are good players and good characters. Sometimes we forget that.”

So has Jackson reminded them they are good players, or have they rediscovered that?: “A bit of both. I’ve watched them for years on the telly, and I’ve been here for six months and seen them work every day – they are good players and they just found themselves a little bit.”

A positive result against Wolves would see the Clarets climb out of the bottom three for the first time in months, and put the ball in Everton’s court ahead of their trip to Anfield.

Burnley’s next three games are all scheduled before Everton’s, so is playing first an advantage?: “It can be, if you win!

"It will give you an advantage as other teams look at you and see your result, that’s a good thing to have.

“But there is pressure all the time. After going through this the last few days, I see the other Premier League managers and the pressure they must be under constantly and the way they deal with it, these are top guys.

"Speaking about the gaffer who left as well, these are top, top people at the top of their profession.”

And while we await clarity in terms of Burnley’s managerial situation, whether Jackson continues game by game, to the end of the season, or a new man steps in, he is just happy to help: “I’ve got no problem with that whatsoever.