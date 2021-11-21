PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 3 Crystal Palace 3

The 25-year-old's fifth goal in six starts for the Clarets made it 3-3 in the 49th minute as Sean Dyche' s side stretched their run to four unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Ivorian, who saw his chances of featuring at the World Cup in Qatar next winter go up in smoke, smashed James Tarkowski's flick on into the roof of the net.

“I’ve seen it back and it’s a lovely clean strike," said Dyche.

“He watches the ball so well right the way onto his feet. He’s not looking at where it might go – he’s watched it onto his foot, struck it superbly well and it’s a fantastic goal.

“We’re enjoying what he’s doing – and he’s still getting towards true Premier League fitness. He’s brought energy and quality as well – and his finish was a fine strike.”

The hosts had also let a lead slip at Turf Moor after overturning Christian Benteke's eighth minute opener.

Skipper Ben Mee drew Burnley level when climbing above Tyrick Mitchell and Cheikhou Kouyate to head Ashley Westwood's corner in off the post.

Chris Wood then scored his 50th Premier League goal when getting on the end of another Tarkowski assist and his header nestled inside the upright.

Christian Benteke's first time finish made it 2-2 in the 36th minute before England Under 21 international Marc Guehi restored Palace's lead before the break.

Burnley responded well after the interval and yet another goal of the season contender from Cornet restored parity, but the Clarets could have snatched maximum points late in the game.

Substitute Matej Vydra pulled down Westwood's pass inside the penalty area and, all of a sudden, only Vicente Guaita stood in his way of a winning goal.

The Spanish goalkeeper, however, came out on top as he got a fingertip to the striker's attempt to turn the ball around the post.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 6.5 Will take some criticism for the opener, when beaten at his near post, but the goalkeeper's vision was obscured. Made routine saves to deny Gallagher and Olise, beat away Andersen's header and turned Zaha's stinging volley on to the crossbar. Photo Sales

2. Matt Lowton 5.5 His efforts to get Zaha riled became a distraction at times . Didn't appear to do enough against the ball for Palace's first and third goals, failing to respond and get out to Guehi when Pope denied Andersen. Exposed for pace on occasions. Photo Sales

3. Charlie Taylor 6 Won the corner, which led to the hosts making it 1-1. Committed unnecessarily for Palace's equaliser, allowing Gallagher to tee up Benteke. Appeared vulnerable to the away side's counters in the first half, but improved considerably after the break and made some good recoveries. Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 7 Benteke's opener went through his legs and he couldn't get back to the Belgian striker in time to prevent the equaliser. However, claimed two vital assists, helping the ball on to Wood and Cornet, and tested Guaita with a header from McNeil's cross. Photo Sales