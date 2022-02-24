PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 1 Spurs 0

The Clarets skipper leapt above Cristian Romero to guide Josh Brownhill's set-piece past Hugo Lloris in the 71st minute.
Sean Dyche's side, who beat Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, have moved within a win of safety as a result with games in hand on their rivals.
1. Nick Pope 7
Another clean sheet for the England hopeful, who didn't have a great deal to do on the whole. Showed cat-like reactions to deny Davies in the second half and held on to Bergwijn's effort for dear life. Saved by his crossbar but gave Gareth Southgate - who was in attendance - some food for thought.
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Connor Roberts 7.5
Starting to build an excellent understanding with Lennon on the right hand side. The pair attack and defend together. Sessegnon failed to lay a glove before his withdrawal and Son, who was brilliantly denied on the counter by the Welshman, was kept relatively quiet.
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Erik Pieters 8
The Dutch defender is starting to clock up these clean sheets. That's now four in six games since coming in against Arsenal and it hasn't been easy. His latest assignment was talented Juventus forward Kulusevski, who he did impeccably well against.
Photo: James Gill
4. James Tarkowski 8
Recalled to the side - after his absence away at Brighton through illness - and more than proved that he was worthy of selection. Battled brilliantly with England striker Kane, put everything on the line to keep Spurs out and made two exceptional headers in the second half to quell the danger.
Photo: Alex Livesey