PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Watford 0

Neither side were able to find the crucial breakthrough, meaning the Hornets' first Premier League clean sheet in almost two years was enough to help them climb a place in the table.

The visitors had gone 31 games and parted company with six managers since their last shut-out at this level, but the Clarets struggled to find a way past Ben Foster in what was Roy Hodgson's first game in charge.

The ex-Manchester United goalkeeper denied Maxwel Cornet in each half following the Ivorian's return from AFCON while a fine block from Hassane Kamara denied Dutchman Wout Weghorst a debut goal as the ball looped on to the crossbar.

Captain Ben Mee almost steered the ball into his own net when defending a couple of Watford corners as Aaron Lennon cleared off the line in the first instance while the second, a headed clearance, flashed past the post.

Former Rovers man Josh King also threatened with a tremendous last-ditch intervention from James Tarkowski preventing the striker from pulling the trigger before Nick Pope made a save with his legs.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 6.5 His kicking deteriorated as the conditions worsened, but he did everything expected of him when called into action. Denied King with his legs in the first half, and clawed the striker's header off the line late on, while making a fine save at the foot of his post to turn Cleverley's effort for a corner.

2. Connor Roberts 6.5 Showed plenty of attacking intent, and enjoyed some success when getting on the outside of Sema and Kamara, but couldn't provide the killer pass. However, the Welshman has now kept clean sheets in both of his Premier League starts for Burnley.

3. Erik Pieters 6 Always dependable, always committed, the full back's professionalism can never be faltered. Stepped in for the absent Taylor and once again contributed to a clean sheet. Almost found the net with a first half volley, which was deflected wide of the post.

4. James Tarkowski 8 One of his most commanding displays of the season, though a couple of glitches could have proven costly. Made a game-saving intervention to prevent King from opening the scoring in the first half and broke up a number of promising Watford breaks.