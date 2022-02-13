PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

The Brazilian midfielder scored the only goal of the game just before the break when benefiting from a second bite of the cherry.

And it ended a run of six home games without loss in the league for the Clarets — who were edged out by Arsenal five months ago.

Burnley were the better side for much of the first half, but it was the visitors who went in ahead at the break.

Josh Brownhill tested Alisson with a right-footed piledriver from distance as the midfielder's search for a first Premier League goal continues.

Wout Weghorst, also on a mission to net his first goal for Burnley in the top flight, wasn't far away from opening the scoring, either.

The home side broke from a Liverpool corner through Ashley Westwood and the Dutchman only had the Reds' Brazilian stopper to beat from Jay Rodriguez's pass.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold recovered to the goal-line and cleared as the former VfL Wolfsburg forward clipped the ball over the goalkeeper.

Alisson came to the away side's rescue again when Maxwel Cornet's set-piece broke fortuitously for Rodriguez off skipper Ben Mee, but the striker failed to make it two-in-two as the ex-Roma keeper saved at his feet.

In fact, it took Jurgen Klopp's former champions half-an-hour to pose a genuine threat in the final third.

Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane forced the block from Nick Pope when getting on the end of Alexander-Arnold's set-piece before the Senegalese forward steered the rebound wide.

Weghorst had another golden opportunity to break his duck in the moments that followed. The 29-year-old split Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip from a Connor Roberts pass, only to smash his effort wide of the upright.

But if you give sides like Liverpool an inch they'll make you pay. And that's exactly what happened five minutes before Martin Atkinson's half-time whistle.

Burnley were flat-footed in their attempts to defend an Alexander-Arnold corner; Mane peeled away to provide the flick on in acres of space and Fabinho converted from close range at the second attempt.

The Reds were happy to keep the ball in the second half, taking the sting out of the fixture as their opponents struggled to land a game-changing punch.

Mee guided a header wide when getting above Matip to connect with Cornet's corner while Alisson collected efforts from Brownhill and Weghorst.

At the other end, Mee almost turned Alexander-Arnold's delivery into his own net before James Tarkowski's incredible intervention denied substitute Diogo Jota what seemed a certain goal from Mohamed Salah's assist.

1. Nick Pope 7 Didn't have a great deal to do as Burnley's back four did a splendid job of keeping Liverpool's front three relatively quiet. Got down to his post to save from Keita, stayed big to deny Mane on the half-hour mark and blocked Fabinho's first attempt before the Brazilian converted the follow up. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts 7 The Welshman combined with Lennon to great effect, nullifying the double-threat of Robertson and Mane down Liverpool's left hand side. Played a wonderful defence-splitting pass in the first half that Weghorst should have finished off. Photo: James Gill Photo Sales

3. Erik Pieters 8 Excellent, yet again. Rarely disappoints when called upon. Telegraphed a number of passes into Salah, cutting off the danger at it's source, and gave the Egyptian AFCON finalist very little wiggle-room throughout. Impressive. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 7 The centre-back will likely be reacquainted with Firmino when he empties his pockets this evening. Made one error when misjudging an aerial challenge with Mane, but made up for that with an exceptional intervention to deny Jota what seemed a certain goal late on. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales