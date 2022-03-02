PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Leicester City 2

The ex-England striker came off the bench to secure the points for the Foxes after fellow substitute James Maddison had broken the deadlock at Turf Moor.

The 35-year-old netted the seventh goal of his career against the Clarets after Harvey Barnes had put the ball on a plate for the forward in the 90th minute.

The hosts were just minutes away from climbing out of the bottom three, at the expense of Everton, but a double-change from Brendan Rodgers altered things significantly.

Vardy set up Maddison in the 82nd minute and then rounded things off when heading home his first Premier League goal since November.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope had previously done everything he could to keep the visitors out — keeping out Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes twice — during a display that ought to enter him into the discussion for England selection.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 9 Gareth Southgate will need to take a trip to Specsavers if Pope's latest exploits don't earn him a spot in this month's England squad. He clawed Pereira's effort off the line down to his left hand side, denied Daka with his legs and made two remarkable saves - one in either half - to keep out Barnes.

2. Connor Roberts 5 Couldn't get close to Burnley-born Barnes, who was a leading contender for man of the match. The Foxes winger repeatedly broke into the box with ease, testing Pope in both halves, and went on to set up Vardy for City's second when getting on the outside of the Welshman. However, he had forced Schmeichel into a smart save at full stretch with the game still goalless.

3. Charlie Taylor 6 Made his first start for the Clarets since the trip to Elland Road at the start of the year and slotted straight back in. Linked up well to work openings down the left hand side, didn't have too many issues with Albrighton, Pereira or Lookman defensively, though distribution was largely off the money.

4. James Tarkowski 5.5 Attempted to raise the tempo with a crunching challenge of Dewsbury-Hall, but his performance level dipped when Mee exited the field. Inexplicably ducked under the ball in one instance, gifting Daka a free shot on goal, and was caught on the wrong side of Vardy from Schmeichel's long clearance, which resulted in the Foxes' opening goal.