PLAYER RATINGS: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3

The victory was the Clarets' first on the road this season and their first success in the top flight since late October when beating Brentford at Turf Moor.

The visitors almost got their noses in front when Connor Roberts' left-footed effort from the angle of the penalty area, after cutting past Alexis MacAllister, beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez all ends up, but came back off the crossbar.

However, the Welshman turned provider just before the midway point of the half when pulling the ball back for Wout Weghorst, who struck first time, beating Sanchez at his near post, to open his account for the club.

The deadline day signing from VfL Wolfsburg added an assist to his repertoire five minutes before the break when teeing Josh Brownhill up for his first goal in the Premier League.

The midfielder shifted the ball on to his left foot inside the area and his shot squirmed past the Seagulls' Spanish stopper via a touch off Marc Cucurella.

Aaron Lennon rounded off a fine afternoon in Falmer in the 69th minute when substitute Jay Rodriguez stabbed the ball into his path and the ex-England international fired home off the underside of the crossbar.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 7 Aside from a rush of blood to the head early in the second half, when racing off his line and ceding possession, the goalkeeper enjoyed a rather uneventful outing. Comfortably dealt with a first half strike from Duffy and successfully punched clear a number of high crosses into the box. Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts 7.5 The Welsh defender claimed a third clean sheet in five games and added his first assist for the Clarets, when teeing up Weghorst for the opener. The right back saw an early effort come back off the crossbar and defended well against Mac Allister before being kept on his toes by March. Photo Sales

3. Erik Pieters 7 Another appearance, another clean sheet for the left back. That's three in five games for the Dutchman, who has kept the likes of Saka, Salah and now Lamptey at bay. Moder was also foiled in his attempts to make any inroads and was replaced before the hour. Photo Sales

4. Nathan Collins 7 Wasn't given a test by either Welbeck, Maupay or young substitute Ferguson. Excellent on the ball, exuding calmness and control, which is an infectious trait for a defender, and glides effortlessly through games. A top talent. Photo Sales