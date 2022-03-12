PLAYER RATINGS: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

4. James Tarkowski 7.5

Outstanding at the back against his former club. Threw himself in the way of countless efforts from Mbeumo and cleared one first-time finish from the French winger off the line. Also showed exceptional desire to atone for an individual error when racing goal side of the 22-year-old in the second half to clear the danger. Another strong display and a clear man of the match for the Clarets.

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS