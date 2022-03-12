PLAYER RATINGS: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

The former Peterborough United striker guided a header from Christian Eriksen’s cross past Nick Pope with just five minutes remaining.
The 25-year-old, who previously bagged a hat-trick away at Norwich City, then scored from the spot with the last kick of the game after Nathan Collins received Burnley’s first red card in 120 games.
The visitors had been wasteful in front of goal with Maxwel Cornet failing to convert from inside the box in both halves, Dwight McNeil got his header all wrong when getting on the end of Ashley Westwood’s delivery, while substitute Jay Rodriguez’s howitzer came back off the crossbar.
The result keeps Sean Dyche’s side buried in the bottom three, a point adrift of 17th place Everton, while the hosts hit the 30-point mark.
1. Nick Pope 6.5
Beaten twice late on at the Brentford Community Stadium after having very little to do. Guessed correctly when almost denying penalty specialist Toney from the spot while a first half save from Eriksen, the day after Johnstone's rick for WBA, gave Gareth Southgate a reminder that he's ready for an England return.
Photo: Julian Finney
2. Connor Roberts 5
Despite keeping Canos quiet for the most part, the Welshman failed to engage with Eriksen quickly enough to prevent the cross that led to Brentford's opener. Provided a wonderful first half cross, that nobody gambled on as it dropped along the six yard box, but he struggled to match that quality on the ball afterwards.
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
3. Charlie Taylor 6
Played almost too narrow on occasions as Eriksen's precision, when spreading the ball, continued to pick out dangerman Mbeumo in space. Beaten in the air by Janelt when competing for a Canos cross early in the second half, with the header dropping on to the net, while a positional error proved costly as Toney capitalised in the 85th minute. Drove Burnley forward well, however, and a bright attacking outlet on the ball.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. James Tarkowski 7.5
Outstanding at the back against his former club. Threw himself in the way of countless efforts from Mbeumo and cleared one first-time finish from the French winger off the line. Also showed exceptional desire to atone for an individual error when racing goal side of the 22-year-old in the second half to clear the danger. Another strong display and a clear man of the match for the Clarets.
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS