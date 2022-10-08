Photo gallery as supporters filter into the CBS Arena to watch Coventry City vs Burnley
The Clarets have won a third of their games on their travels this term, beating both Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic.
By Dan Black
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:16 pm
Vincent Kompany’s side lost out to Watford at Vicarage Road in mid-August — the club’s only defeat so far — and picked up points away at West Brom and Preston North End, having led in both fixtures.
Were you at the CBS Arena? Scroll through our gallery to see if you were pictured by our photographer.
Page 1 of 6