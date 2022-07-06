Phil Bardsley on his disappointment at manner of Burnley release

After five years with the club, following a move from Stoke City, the former Manchester United defender left Turf Moor at the end of his contract at the end of June.

But like Dale Stephens, who spoke of finding out the same news via twitter, Bardsley claimed on TalkSport this morning that he found out via Sky Sports News.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Phil Bardsley of Burnley acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Bardsley’s wife Tanya posted on instagram on May 23rd: “A very emotional day yesterday it was our last day there just wish it could of (sic) ended on a high. Thank you to every1 at Burnley, the fans the staff the players the wives every single one of you are just amazing.”

However, he said this morning: “It was quite difficult, it came out on Sky Sports News and you have to say your goodbyes – you don’t really want to be in the chats anymore, that’s themost diffcult thing.

"On the same day as I said my goodbyes to the lads, four or five players did the same thing, so it was tough.

"We had a good group of players, tight-knit.

"It’s strange, I had a good relationship with the heirarchy at Burnley, they were coming to me asking for advice with the squad and how the players were feeling, so it was a little bit weird the way it all unfolded, in terms of being released.

"There were a lot of experienced players there, you wouldn’t expect that, there was me, Aaron Lennon, Dale Stephens, Erik Pieters – players that have played at a good level for along period of time.

"I don’t think it would have been hard just to pick the phone up and have that conversation with them.”

Bardsley made 71 appearances in his second spell with the club, after a stint on loan in 2005/06, but played only four times in the Premier League in hs last two seasons at Turf Moor.