Paul Merson delivers score prediction for 'tight and cagey' Burnley showdown vs Southampton

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Clarets have taken just three points from their opening eight fixtures this term, with all three of those points coming from draws.

Last weekend, Sean Dyche’s men had to settle for a 2-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Manchester City, and looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to St. Mary’s, Merson has suggested that it could be another frustrating afternoon Burnley’s travelling fans.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “I always say Burnley will be alright, but they haven't won enough games so far in the Premier League.

"Credit to Southampton for the way they played against Leeds last weekend, it was a top performance from them without James Ward-Prowse.

"I expect this one to be a tight and cagey game, but Southampton should make their home advantage count to win it.

“They've struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, but you don't need to score loads of goals to win a game of football - one goal might just be enough.”

Merson forecasts a 1-0 Southampton win.

For their part, the Saints picked up a first win of the season against Leeds United last weekend.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja scored the winner at Elland Road, and that result elevated Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side to 15th in the table, with seven points from their opening eight matches.