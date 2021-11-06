Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs 'outstanding' Chelsea - Plus, Man City, Man United, and Tottenham
Paul Merson has predicted that Burnley will be “comfortably” beaten when they come up against Thomas Tuchel’s “outstanding” Chelsea side on Saturday.
The Clarets picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a commanding 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend, but still find themselves three points adrift of safety, and face a tough task at Stamford Bridge this weekend.
Their hosts currently sit top of the table, and have scored 10 goals without reply across their last two top flight outings.
Despite being impressed by Burnley’s showing last week, Merson believes that the task at hand will be too great for Sean Dyche’s men.
Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Burnley had a brilliant result against Brentford last week. They needed to win that match and were excellent in what was a must-win Premier League game.
"That being said, I don't see them standing a chance in this fixture.
“Chelsea have been outstanding so far this season under Thomas Tuchel. They have a solid defense and if you do manage to get past their defenders, they have a brilliant goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy.
"Burnley were impressive last weekend, but Chelsea should be able to win this game comfortably.”
Merson forecasts a 3-0 Chelsea win.
Elsewhere, the former Arsenal man has backed Manchester City to take home the bragging rights in their lunchtime derby clash against Manchester United, as well backing Tottenham to draw their first Premier League outing under new manager Antonio Conte. Spurs come up against Everton on Sunday.