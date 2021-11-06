Sean Dyche. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Clarets picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a commanding 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend, but still find themselves three points adrift of safety, and face a tough task at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Their hosts currently sit top of the table, and have scored 10 goals without reply across their last two top flight outings.

Despite being impressed by Burnley’s showing last week, Merson believes that the task at hand will be too great for Sean Dyche’s men.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Burnley had a brilliant result against Brentford last week. They needed to win that match and were excellent in what was a must-win Premier League game.

"That being said, I don't see them standing a chance in this fixture.

“Chelsea have been outstanding so far this season under Thomas Tuchel. They have a solid defense and if you do manage to get past their defenders, they have a brilliant goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy.

"Burnley were impressive last weekend, but Chelsea should be able to win this game comfortably.”

Merson forecasts a 3-0 Chelsea win.