Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs high-flying Wolves

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Clarets were forced to call off their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after wintry conditions rendered the pitch at Turf Moor unplayable.

The postponement meant that Sean Dyche’s men were left languishing in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety, but with a game in hand on the sides around them.

For their part, Wolves were held to a 0-0 draw by a spirited Norwich City display on Saturday, with Bruno Lage’s men perhaps fortunate to come away with a point against the Canaries.

But with Wanderers currently flying high in sixth, Merson is of the opinion that they will bounce back effectively when Burnley visit Molineux.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Wolves were disappointing the other day against Norwich, but they didn’t lose. It’s been a theme with teams trying to get into the top six this season. Wolves were nearly there after the West Ham game but they couldn’t kick on against Norwich.

“We’re a third of the way into the Premier League season, and it’s not early doors anymore. Wolves have the quality to finish in the top six, and I think they’ll win this game.”

Merson has predicted a 2-0 Burnley defeat.