Padiham FC team up with Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal and Padiham Football Club are teaming up to promote the work of the life-saving charity.

The Storks will be proudly carrying the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal logo on their shirts to help raise awareness. Burnley FC vice chairman Barry played for Padiham FC and is delighted that one of his old clubs is joining forces with his appeal.

And this Sunday a special fund-raising match is taking place between a Padiham Legends XI and the Vintage Clarets. The game, at The Arbories, kicks off at 2pm. Entry fee is £2 for adults with kids getting in free.

The match will be followed at 5pm by Electric Neon Duo ‘Back to the 80s’ live on stage. There will be a raffle and the bar and kitchen will be open.