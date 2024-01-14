Match of the Day debutant Glenn Murray felt there was nothing wrong with Luton Town’s contentious late leveller against Burnley – and even claimed goalkeepers are too often over protected.

The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in their must-win encounter on Friday night thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.

But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.

Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given - much to Burnley’s frustration.

Match of the Day pundits Murray and Micah Richards weighed in on the situation, with the duo offering different views.

“I think it’s a foul,” Richards told presenter Gary Lineker.

“The reason why I think it’s a foul is because Adebayo just barges into Trafford as he’s coming. He’s just about to spring up and Adebayo puts his bum into his hip. That has to be a foul.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Carlton Morris of Luton Town scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Murray, however, offered an alternative view, adding: “I believe it’s not a foul.

“We have this perception in football that when a goalkeeper comes off his line we should part like the Red Sea and let him come and collect it. I think they’re over protected as it is.

“For me, the goalkeeper has to be stronger.