Those three words from a 16-minute Vincent Kompany press conference at the Riverside were really quite poignant.

Burnley had just sewn up a fourth promotion to the Premier League on Good Friday with a 2-1 win against Boro.

And amid those celebrations long-serving striker Ashley Barnes had revealed that this season would be his last at Turf Moor.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: (L-R) Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Ashley Barnes, Johann Gudmundsson and Jack Cork of Burnley pose for a photo after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"There’s no better way," continued Kompany, as the iconic goal-scorer ensured that he'd be parting company in the best possible circumstances.

That brief passage from the Manchester City legend struck a chord. His words of wisdom resonated. They brought a sudden, solemn realisation that my time covering this wonderful football club was coming to an end too.

I've attended almost 650 games across 14 seasons, reporting on 244 victories in all competitions, with 817 goals scored, five managers, four promotions, eight seasons in the Premier League, a Europa League campaign, tens of thousands of miles travelled and a significant shift in the landscape.

As a lifetime supporter - having travelled to Barnet, Maidstone, Aldershot, Hereford, Northampton, Gillingham, Torquay and the likes in the old Fourth Division with my Dad - documenting this small Milltown's rise, against the odds, has been an honour and a privilege.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Burnley players celebrate after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It has come with its challenges, late nights to meet deadlines, early mornings for travel, pages to fill and targets to hit, but it has been a labour of love that I could only have ever dreamt of doing once upon a time.

Nothing in my career, from this point onwards, will ever come close to emulating the experiences I've had since being 24. Nothing. The saying goes that if you find a job you love, you will never work a day in your life. That's how blessed I have been!

It all started on May 12, 2009, versus Reading at the Madejski Stadium, for the Clarets' Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

I had witnessed Andre Bikey's self-implosion as a fan, when right behind Brian Jensen's goal in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand, and celebrated Graham Alexander's winner so hard that, in an intoxicated state, I caught the wrong bus to Manchester and missed a Razorlight gig (which I was supposed to be reviewing).

The adrenaline (and alcohol) was clearly still coursing through me three days later in Berkshire when, armed with a laptop for the first time at a football match, I fell off my seat and stole the attention of the press box when Martin Paterson put the visitors ahead with a stupendous strike past Marcus Hahnemann.

That was just the beginning...

I walked from "Burnley to the Britannia" in aid of Pendleside Hospice for the club's first ever away game in the Premier League, turning up to the Stoke City media centre in dishevelment after being attacked by an Alsatian.

An unidentified flying object struck me in the back of the head at Ewood Park as my sense of awareness and occasion failed me spectacularly when I jubilantly punched the air to mark Robbie Blake's finish against Blackburn Rovers.

I had my laptop broken by a disgruntled Manchester City fan when failing to keep my emotions in check as Kevin McDonald netted an 87th minute equaliser in an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Etihad.

Myself and Chris Boden were a little bit worse for wear - after a night out in Hammersmith - when Premier League Productions were keen to do some filming ahead of the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as we force-fed ourselves breakfast.

But, perhaps, the moment that stands out from most, was the case of mistaken identity in Athens, when a group of fans, who had missed the shuttle transport to the Karaiskakis Stadium, and consequently missed the tie versus Olympiakos, accused me of conspiring with local police in an undercover operation to restrict their access to the game. Classic!

I wouldn't change any of it, though. It's been pulsating, I've had threats, I've been insulted, I've been anxious, nervous, stressed, annoyed, frustrated, but those feelings became inconsequential when dwarfed by those of pride, elation, happiness, excitement and exhilaration.

I've met icons of the game, shook hands with some of the most esteemed coaches, visited the most historic stadiums on the map, broken transfer stories and I've had several scoops go viral.

I've seen Clarets pull on the England jersey, I've been in earshot of the Three Lions at St George's Park, I've met some brilliant people, worked alongside many outstanding professionals and I've had the chance to advertise our club on both radio and TV.

We've beaten Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, most of them on their own patch, and we finally reclaimed East Lancashire, and became champions at the home of the "Auld Enemy'' with a sixth win over our rivals in succession.

They are memories that will last a lifetime, and successes that will be referenced in the future, but that's enough reminiscing for now. This is just a stream of consciousness at this point, it’s probably incoherent, non-sensical, and it could flow forever if allowed. However, I won't bore you any longer!

For me, personally, it all comes down to Monday, and that final time climbing those steps to take up my position in the James Hargreaves Stand.

It's been a pleasure, I hope you've enjoyed the Burnley Express' coverage during my time on the team, I wish it could last for a little longer, but it's time to hand over the baton and give somebody else the opportunity to experience everything I have.

I couldn't be happier that it has all come full circle, with the journey starting and ending with the Clarets heading into the top flight, and it'll be a special moment to sign off as champions and see the players lift the Championship trophy at Turf Moor.

Thanks to everyone who has been a part of this journey – whether we’ve interacted on social media, met at a game, or we’ve co-created content – and I won’t hear the last of it if I don’t mention my wife and Mum, who have been my biggest, proudest (and only) supporters.