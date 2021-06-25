Out of contract Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne linked with switch to Swansea
Championship side Swansea City have reportedly opened talks with Burnley centre back Jimmy Dunne, who is set to leave Turf Moor at the end of the month.
The 23-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under 21 international made seven appearances for the Clarets last season, scoring on his Premier League debut at Leicester City, but is down the pecking order at Turf Moor, behind James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Kevin Long, with Nathan Collins signing from Stoke City on Thursday, and the club still keen to bring in another central defender.
Former Manchester United youngster Dunne is out of contract at the end of June, but as he is under 24, Burnley would be entitled to a development fee.
Dunne, who has had loans at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town, was linked with Preston in January, but North End have since added Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Stoke, and Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg is back on a second loan deal.
Swansea, who have been beaten in the Championship play-offs for the last two seasons, are keen to bring in a centre back to replace Chelsea’s England Under 21 international Marc Guehi, who has spent the last 18 months on loan at the Liberty Stadium.